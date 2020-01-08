Sonos CEO will testify at a House antitrust hearing next week

A day after his company sued Google for allegedly stealing some of its speaker tech, it emerged Sonos CEO Patrick Spence will testify at an antitrust hearing. The House Antitrust Subcommittee, which is broadly investigating the market dominance of tech giants, will hear from more witnesses next week.
Along with Spence, PopSockets founder and CEO David Barnett and Tile general counsel Kirsten Daru are set to appear before the panel. The hearing takes place in Boulder, Colorado on January 17th and the subcommittee suggested it'll announce more witnesses before then. It'll be the fifth hearing the panel has held since it started its sweeping review of the tech industry last summer.