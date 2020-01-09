Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Playdigious / Motion Twin
save
Save
share

'Dead Cells' is finally coming to Android later this year

You'll be able to play the roguelike on your Android phone in the second half of 2020.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Playdigious / Motion Twin

While it's probably not fair to call it a delay, it's been a while since we've heard anything about the Android version of Dead Cells. The game's mobile release was initially announced by developer Motion Twin this past May, with the iOS version coming out as promised over the summer. Now it looks like Android owners will get a chance to play the tough-as-nails Metroidvania game almost a year after their iPhone-owning counterparts.

In a tweet first spotted by Android Police, the game's publisher, Playdigious, says it will release Dead Cells on Android sometimes in the third quarter of 2020. That means the game could make its way to Google's operating system anytime between the beginning of July and the end of September.

Once it does arrive, it'll likely include a lot of the same tweaks that Motion Twin added to the game when it ported it over to iOS. On the iPhone, you can tweak the interface by changing the size and position of the controls to your liking. It will also be interesting to see if Motion Twin and Playdigious decide to port over the Dead Cell's recent Legacy update, which allows players to revisit older versions of the game. We'll let you know once we have a solid release date.

Via: Android Police
Source: Playdigious
In this article: Android, av, Dead Cells, gaming, google, ios, metroidvania, mobile, mobile gaming, motion twin, playdigious, roguelike
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Lime exits 12 cities and lays off 100 employees in search of profit

Lime exits 12 cities and lays off 100 employees in search of profit

View
Uber makes changes in California to brace for new gig worker law

Uber makes changes in California to brace for new gig worker law

View
Asics debuts a prototype smart shoe at CES [Updated]

Asics debuts a prototype smart shoe at CES [Updated]

View
Intel's first discrete GPU is built for developers

Intel's first discrete GPU is built for developers

View
Samsung’s SmartThings app will soon connect to your car, too

Samsung’s SmartThings app will soon connect to your car, too

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr