'Dead Cells' is finally coming to Android later this year

In a tweet first spotted by Android Police, the game's publisher, Playdigious, says it will release Dead Cells on Android sometimes in the third quarter of 2020. That means the game could make its way to Google's operating system anytime between the beginning of July and the end of September.

Once it does arrive, it'll likely include a lot of the same tweaks that Motion Twin added to the game when it ported it over to iOS. On the iPhone, you can tweak the interface by changing the size and position of the controls to your liking. It will also be interesting to see if Motion Twin and Playdigious decide to port over the Dead Cell's recent Legacy update, which allows players to revisit older versions of the game. We'll let you know once we have a solid release date.