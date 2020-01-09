An upcoming Fortnite creative mode will let you save lives for once

Liferun will debut at PAX South, which takes place January 17th-19th in San Antonio, Texas. You'll be able to play it if you're attending, and Twitch star Ben "DrLupo" Lupo will be among those streaming Liferun from the event. It seems like a fun twist on the typical Fortnite formula. Team Evolve created the mode in partnership with the International Red Cross.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney recently suggested Fortnite is evolving into more of a platform, with the company set to offer "more powerful Fortnite Creative tools so that creators outside of Epic can do the kinds of things with the game that only we can do right now." Modes such as Liferun seem to form part of that vision, and it'll be interesting to see what else creators whip up in the future as Epic expands the toolkit.