I want everything in Kakao's smart home collection

As Nendo explains, every item in the Kakao Friends Homekit (no relation to Apple HomeKit, apparently) revolves around a white bowl. The simple shape indicates that they're part of a single platform and can be controlled with a Kakao-themed companion app. Each piece also has a silicon "icon," according to Nendo, and a Kakao Friends-inspired color that symbolizes their function in the home. The alarm clock has a small bird that chirps in the morning, for instance, while the thermometer has a teardrop and the air purifier features two flowers. You then have the option to personalize each device with some pint-sized Kakao figures that will be sold separately.

The Smart Scale will cost $120 and be available at the end of January. Featured characters: Muzi and Con.

The Smart Air Purifier will launch in May for $150. Featured character: Apeach.

The Smart Lamp will launch in May for $120. Featured character: Ryan.

The Smart Humidifier will launch in May for $120. Featured character: Apeach.

The Smart Alarm will launch in the fall for a yet-to-be-determined price.

The Smart Sensor Cam will launch in the fall for a yet-to-be-determined price.

The Smart Thermometer will launch later this year for a yet-to-be-determined price.

If you're curious about the software experience, you can download the Smart Scale app for iOS and Android now. You can also get a sense of Nendo's design process in this video interview (thanks, Yanko Design!)