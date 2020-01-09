Latest in Gear

I want everything in Kakao's smart home collection

Cute overload.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Home
I don't use Kakao Talk (mostly because none of my friends do) but I've always appreciated the messaging app's sticker-based characters -- known collectively as Kakao Friends -- which include a mischievous peach, a Jay-Z-loving secret agent, and a pickled radish that walks around in a rabbit costume. Kakao and Nendo, a design studio with offices in Tokyo and Milan, have used these lovable creatures as inspiration for a family of adorable smart home devices. There are seven pieces in total: a smart thermometer, humidifier, air purifier, scale, lamp, alarm, and baby camera.

In short, I want all of them. Immediately.

As Nendo explains, every item in the Kakao Friends Homekit (no relation to Apple HomeKit, apparently) revolves around a white bowl. The simple shape indicates that they're part of a single platform and can be controlled with a Kakao-themed companion app. Each piece also has a silicon "icon," according to Nendo, and a Kakao Friends-inspired color that symbolizes their function in the home. The alarm clock has a small bird that chirps in the morning, for instance, while the thermometer has a teardrop and the air purifier features two flowers. You then have the option to personalize each device with some pint-sized Kakao figures that will be sold separately.

Keep scrolling to see the full set and when they'll be available in the US!

Kakao Friends Homekit

The Smart Scale will cost $120 and be available at the end of January. Featured characters: Muzi and Con.

Kakao Friends Homekit

The Smart Air Purifier will launch in May for $150. Featured character: Apeach.

Kakao Friends Homekit

The Smart Lamp will launch in May for $120. Featured character: Ryan.

Kakao Friends Homekit

The Smart Humidifier will launch in May for $120. Featured character: Apeach.

Kakao Friends Homekit

The Smart Alarm will launch in the fall for a yet-to-be-determined price.

Kakao Friends Homekit

The Smart Sensor Cam will launch in the fall for a yet-to-be-determined price.

Kakao Friends Homekit

The Smart Thermometer will launch later this year for a yet-to-be-determined price.

If you're curious about the software experience, you can download the Smart Scale app for iOS and Android now. You can also get a sense of Nendo's design process in this video interview (thanks, Yanko Design!)

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Kakao Friends Homekit
