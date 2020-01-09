Pokémon Home's cloud transfer service launches next month

In a twenty minute Nintendo Direct this morning, Game Freak showcased a pair of upcoming DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Two new areas were shown off, bringing with them 200 Pokémon not seen before in the Galar region but well known to fans of previous games. Players who connect their Sword and Shield games to Pokémon Home will now be able to bring over some of their older Pokémon from the 3DS games (via the Pokémon Bank) or Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, provided those creatures are among the roster being reintroduced via the expansion pack.

While we finally have a release window for Pokémon Home, not much else was said about the service, other than it will be paid. More information should be released within the next month before it's launched.