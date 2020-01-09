Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Samsung
Samsung’s SmartThings app will soon connect to your car, too

Samsung is teaming up with Smartcar to bring vehicles into its smart home platform.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
23m ago in Home
Samsung

Samsung wants to add cars to its smart home ecosystem. At CES, Samsung announced that it's teaming up with Smartcar to make its SmartThings app compatible with "most new cars" in the US. Through the app, users will be able to do things like locate and unlock their vehicle or check its mileage, fuel level and EV battery status.

While homes and vehicles have been getting smarter, they've been doing so separately. Samsung and Smartcar want to change that, and according to the companies, SmartThings will become the first smart home app to add car integrations to its platform.

Users will be able to set preferences for different scenarios. For instance, they might have the SmartThings platform turn on the AC at home when their car leaves the office.

The SmartThings app already has over 50 million active users, and since it will work with most new vehicles, this could lead to lots of interesting recipes and integrations. The new capabilities should be ready this year, so we won't have to wait too long to see how people put this to use.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: SmartThings, Smartcar
