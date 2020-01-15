Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
Google can point you toward the popular clothes in many stores

If you're willing to trust an algorithm to find a cool jacket.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
4h ago in Internet
Online clothes shopping is still something of a pain. You might not always realize what choices you have, let alone which places have the best prices. Google is trying to help, at least. It's introducing a search feature on mobile that piles results for popular clothes, accessories and shoes into one section. You could find the ideal floral dress or puffer jacket with just a few keywords. You can filter results by department, size and style, and other tools help you quickly find buyer reviews and flip through photos.

The feature has started rolling out and should be broadly available this week. More searches and products (including devices) are expected in the future. And in case you're wondering: no, stores won't have to pay to show up. While they will have to participate, it appears to be just a question of whether or not they care to be included.

Source: Google
