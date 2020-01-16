Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Nancy Pelosi claims Facebook doesn’t care about the truth

She criticized the company for ‘misleading the American people.’
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
16m ago in Politics
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared some harsh criticisms of Facebook at a press conference today. Pelosi said Facebook doesn't care about truth and has been "very irresponsible."

"Even if they know it's not true, they will print it," Pelosi said, apparently referencing Facebook's political ad policy which caused a stir last year. Facebook also refused to take down a doctored video of Pelosi that made her appear drunk. At the time, she accused Facebook of enabling the Russian interference in the 2016 election. Now, Pelosi says, "they intend to be accomplices in misleading the American people."

Pelosi went on to accuse Facebook of schmoozing the Trump Administration in order to get tax cuts and to avoid antitrust action. "I think they have been very abusive of the great opportunity that technology has given them," Pelosi said, calling Facebook's behavior shameful.

Facebook has not responded to a request for comment.

Source: CNET
In this article: business, criticism, facebook, gear, internet, misinformation, nancy pelosi, political ads, politics, press conference, Trump Administration, truth
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Stadia plans to add over 120 games in 2020

Google Stadia plans to add over 120 games in 2020

View
Microsoft plans to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Microsoft plans to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

View
CD Projekt Red delays 'Cyberpunk 2077' until September 17th

CD Projekt Red delays 'Cyberpunk 2077' until September 17th

View
What do you love most about the Genesis Mini?

What do you love most about the Genesis Mini?

View
Toyota invests $349 million in flying taxi startup Joby Aviation

Toyota invests $349 million in flying taxi startup Joby Aviation

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr