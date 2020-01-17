Valve is definitely not working on 'Left 4 Dead 3'

The company speculated that people were "having fun creating misinformation" to fire up the community. There have been other rumors, including Valve News Network's claim that it had leaked L4D3 concept art and screenshots.

This is bound to be disappointing news if you have fond memories of L4D's desperate escapes, last-minute rescues and valiant last stands. Valve clearly sympathized with gamers by saying that it "unfortunately" wasn't working on a sequel, though. And look at it this way: you're probably doing pretty well if you have to 'make do' with a new Half-Life game.