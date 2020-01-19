Apple unveils animated musical series from the creator of 'Bob's Burgers'

The company has only narrowed the release down to "summer," but you can already expect a star-studded cast. On top of Gad, you can also expect voice-overs from Hamilton alumni Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. as well as Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn and Stanley Tucci.

There are more shows on deck beyond this. Steven Spielberg's anthology show Amazing Stories will premiere March 6th, while the luxury housing documentary series Home arrives on April 17th. The Chris Evans thriller Defending Jacob surfaces April 24th. Apple's recently unveiled Dear... documentary series appears June 5th. Anglophiles will be happy to know that Apple's first UK series, the relationship comedy Trying, debuts May 1st.

To top this off, Apple is continuing its streak of renewing its early shows. The tech giant has ordered second seasons for both the young investigator series Home After Dark as well as its gaming-themed Mythic Quest before their respective April 3rd and February 7th debuts. It's not completely surprising that Apple would renew either series when the TV+ roster is still relatively thin, but it still shows a degree of confidence in these productions. And Apple needs that right now -- TV+ is young enough that any bombs would reflect poorly on the service as a whole.