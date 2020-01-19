Huawei will use TomTom for maps now that it's cut off from Google

It's not shocking that Huawei would forge a partnership like this. With the US blacklisting Huawei over alleged security concerns, the Chinese firm had to either find a global navigation partner or else accept that its map software would be limited at best. At the same time, it's still big news. Even if Huawei will still miss out on the Google apps that are often important to success outside of China, it won't have to worry so much about losing vital functionality.