Tesla settlement reportedly lets it sell and service cars in Michigan

While neither party has yet to confirm anything, Tesla chief Elon Musk responded with an enthusiastic "Yay!" to The Detroit News' report about the development.

Yay! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2020

Based on information from the publications, Tesla will now be allowed to deliver vehicles in Michigan through a subsidiary -- buyers will no longer have to pick up their orders in another state. There's just a small catch: the vehicles will be titled outside the state, though customers can transfer the title to Michigan.

Customers will no longer have to go to elsewhere to have their vehicles serviced, though, now that the company can open service centers in their state. In addition, Tesla's sales reps can now assist with sales at its gallery locations. At the moment, employees at the gallery it operates in a Detroit shopping mall can't talk about vehicle prices and lease terms. Both parties are expected to announce the deal sometime today, so we'll find out for sure if those terms are true soon enough.