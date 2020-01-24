Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Beats Solo Pro headphones are back to their lowest price on Amazon

As are the Powerbeats Pro, but that's not a surprise.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
21m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Amazon is currently offering two Beats Pro models with a decent price cut, so if you're in the market for new ear gear now is the time to act. First up, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones are available in all colors for $250 -- that's $50 off the usual price, and the second time we've seen them at this all-time low. We scored them 81 -- if you can deal with the lack of a 3.5mm jack, you'll get your money's worth in terms of excellent sound and a hands-free Siri.

Buy Beats Solo Pro on Amazon - $250

Then there's the sporty Powerbeats Pro, which we scored 86 and are, in our opinion, the best-sounding Best headphones yet. Prices for these have been up and down in recent times, but they're now on offer now for $200 shipped -- another $50 off the original price tag. The large charging case is a bit of a burden for these headphones, but the payoff is a massive battery life -- and the ambidextrous controls are a huge boon to busy multitaskers.

Buy Powerbeats Pro on Amazon - $200
Via: 9to5toys
Source: Amazon
In this article: amazon, av, Beats Pro Solo, engadgetdeals, gear, headphones, Powerbeats Pro, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

How Weber used decades of expertise to improve smart grilling

How Weber used decades of expertise to improve smart grilling

View
London police begin using live facial recognition tech across the capital

London police begin using live facial recognition tech across the capital

View
The Morning After: Sonos tries again, and Tinder's new tools

The Morning After: Sonos tries again, and Tinder's new tools

View
Samsung is building its own version of AirDrop called Quick Share

Samsung is building its own version of AirDrop called Quick Share

View
Boston Dynamics gives its robot dog a developer SDK

Boston Dynamics gives its robot dog a developer SDK

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr