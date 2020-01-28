Google launches #AndroidHelp hashtag for tech support on Twitter

Have questions related to your #Android 📱? We're here to help. Now, you can get assistance by tweeting your issue using hashtag #AndroidHelp. — Android (@Android) January 27, 2020

Google didn't say why it chose to provide technical assistance on Twitter this way instead of having people DM the Android account with concerns. Maybe it has technology that makes it easier to weed out spammers if the messages are public. Also, the fact that everyone will be able to browse messages with the hashtag could give people a way to find answers on their own instead of having to ask in the first place.