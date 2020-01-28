What's on TV: Super Bowl LIV, 'Terminator: Dark Fate' 4K and 'Uncut Gems'

Obviously the big event this week is Super Bowl LIV, but it's not the only thing coming to your TV screen. Two shows coming to an end with series finales are The Good Place, Arrow and Bojack Horseman. Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite is available on Blu-ray, while Terminator: Dark Fate is available in 4K on disc this week, and Adam Sandler's last movie Uncut Gems will make its Netflix premiere on Friday morning. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Doctor Sleep (VOD)
- Jay & Silent Bob Reboot (VOD)
- Parasite
- Terminator: Dark Fate (4K)
- Motherless Brooklyn
- Harriet
- Fail Safe
- Very Bad Things
- Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)
- Stone (Xbox One)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Lode Runner Legacy (PS4)
- Music Racer (PS4, Xbox One)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing (PS4)
- Never Again (Switch)
- Patapon 2 Remastered (PS4)
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 (PS4)
- Coffee Talk (PS4, Xbox One)
- Journey to the Savage Planet (Xbox One)
Tuesday
- Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye, CW, 8 PM
- Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
- Bless This Mess, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Arrow (series finale), CW, 9 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Emergence (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Guardians of the Glades, Discovery, 10 PM
- FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Miracle Workers (season premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Omniscient (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Night on Earth (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Next in Fashion (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Close Enemies, Netflix, 3 AM
- Wisting, Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020, CBS, 8 PM
- All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
- WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 9 PM
- Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
- Sistas, BET, 9 PM
- Party of Five, Freeform, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Vikings, History, 10 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
- Good Trouble, Freeform, 10 PM
- Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- The Stranger (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- What the Love!, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ainori Love Wagon (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Grand Theft Auto Girls, Lifetime Movies, 8 PM
- Supernatural (winter finale), CW, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
- Everything's Gonna Be Okay!, Freeform, 8:30 PM
- The Good Place (series finale), NBC, 8:30 PM
- The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Outmatched, Fox, 8:30 PM
- 30 for 30: Vick - Part 1, ESPN, 9 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
- Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Perfect Harmony, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Evil (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
Friday
- Uncut Gems, Netflix, 3 AM
- Diablero (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bojack Horseman: Part 2 (series finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- Ragnarok (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- 37 Seconds, Netflix, 3 AM
- Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, Netflix, 3 AM
- I Am A Killer (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Luna Nera (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- All or Nothing (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Marvel's Hero Project, Disney+, 3 AM
- One Day at Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
- Diary of a Future President, Disney+, 3 AM
- Itaewon Class, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Unauthorized Living (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
- WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
- Charmed, CW, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
- Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC, 8 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
- Fresh off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Magnum P.I. (winter finale), CBS, 9 PM
- The Road to F9, NBC, 9 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- Bill Burr presents: The Ringers, Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- Crash Landing On You, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Great Brady Heist, Fox Sports 1, 7 PM
- 76ers/Celtics, ABC, 8 PM
- NFL Honors, Fox, 8 PM
- Seven Worlds, One Planet, BBC America, 9 PM
- Super Bowl LIV Music Fest, Fox, 11 PM
- Saturday Night Live: JJ Watt / Luke Combs, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City vs. 49ers, Fox, 6:30 PM
- The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8:30 PM
- The Outsider, HBO, 9 PM
- Sanditon, PBS, 9 PM
- The EE British Academy Film Awards 2020, BBC America, 9:10 PM
- Avenue 5, HBO, 10 PM
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10:30 PM
- The Masked Singer (season premiere), Fox, 10:30 PM (after Super Bowl)
All times listed are ET.