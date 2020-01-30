Your emoji selection will become more gender-inclusive this year

The transgender flag and symbol are also coming to devices as part of the new batch. Google and Microsoft backed the proposal to add the trans flag and symbol last year, and in it the tech giants wrote: "[We] believe that adding an emoji illustrative to our life experiences isn't just about creating technology that should be accessible to everyone -- it's about fostering culture that is inclusive of users around world."

Other notable additions are the ninja emoji, the realistic looking heart and lung emoji and the bubble tea emoji. It's still unclear when the new batch is making its way to users. Just take note that they may look different from the samples seen here, depending on your device and the platform or website you're using.