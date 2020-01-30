Facebook lets Gaming streamers pick and choose their community guidelines

Those eight rules are:

Be accepting

Everyone is welcome, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, or ability. Respect boundaries

Don't make advances or comments on appearance that might make someone uncomfortable. Don't criticize

We all have different styles -- don't judge someone's gameplay or game choice. Don't be rude

Don't intentionally provoke, threaten or insult anyone. We're all here to have fun. Don't flood the chat

Keep the conversation going, but don't repeatedly send the same comments. Don't self promote

We're not here for a sales pitch. Stay focused on the stream. Keep it clean

If it's shocking, obscene, vulgar or inflammatory, leave it out. No profanity

Creators can set the tone for their streams and only choose the rules they want their viewers to follow. For instance, if they want women to feel safe in their streams, they can choose to enforce the "Respect boundaries" rule. If they want to make everyone feel welcome regardless of their ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, gender identity or ability, then they can add "Respect boundaries" to their stream's rules.

They can set the rules they want from the Chat Rules section of the streamer dashboard before they go live. Fans will then have to accept those rules before they can leave a comment. In addition, a moderation dashboard will allow moderators to remove offending comments in real time, as well as to tell violators the exact rules they broke. That dashboard also comes with resources that can help prevent harassment, protect moderators' privacy and ensure creators feel safe. Facebook is launching these tools today, January 30th, in hopes that it can help creators "promote inclusion and respect in their communities" and make people "feel safe to express their distinct voice."