'The Outer Worlds' comes to Nintendo Switch on March 6th

The space-set game earned plenty of plaudits last year, though it drew mixed reactions for its relatively short length for a single-player RPG. Some players completed it in less than 20 hours. Still, the compact running time might be more palatable if you're playing it on Switch while you're on the go. In any case, Obsidian plans to expand the story this year with DLC.

The Outer Worlds will be available in boxed (albeit with a download code instead of a game card) and digital versions on Switch. It'll cost $60.