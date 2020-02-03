Twitter's anti-spam rules foiled Planters' Super Bowl stunt

The accounts were clearly part of a long-in-the-making campaign, with one of them created as early as September.

For its part, Kraft Heinz told Insider that it had created the accounts "after consulting with Twitter" to stay on the social network's good side. However, it said it would "respect that decision" to suspend the accounts.

The action suggests that Twitter is willing to crack down on coordinated accounts no matter who runs them, even if it's a food giant. It's also a warning to companies that believe they can create internet buzz through sheer force of will, rather than letting the community decide if something is truly meme-worthy.