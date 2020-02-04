Google Photos bug sent private videos to strangers

As you can see, Google will tell you clearly if any of your files were affected. Further, the warning notes that backups made during that five-day period may be incomplete. Google says it has already identified and resolved the issue and suggests deleting the export you made in November to make a new one. Of course, you can only hope that Google didn't mistakenly put your videos in the hands of someone unscrupulous.

Thankfully, only 0.01 percent of Photos users were affected, the company told 9to5Google, and the bug wasn't present in any other Google product. It also told the publication: