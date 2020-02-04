Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

YouTube will retire its classic web interface in March

Like it or not, you'll need to use the latest version to browse videos.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
27m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

You'll have to let go of YouTube's older interface if you've been reticent to try the 2017 redesign. YouTube has warned that it's dropping the classic web interface in March, almost three years after its official replacement. The video behemoth isn't shy about the reasoning: legacy versions are now missing many of the features and tweaks that have crept in since the current version launched.

If you are holding on to the older version, you'll see a notice asking you to switch. YouTube will also let you know if your browser is too old or otherwise won't support the modern interface. This could leave some viewers in a tough spot if they can't upgrade their software, but YouTube is no doubt betting that there are few viewers who'll be left behind.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: YouTube Help
In this article: gear, google, internet, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company

View
Instagram brought in more money than YouTube in 2019

Instagram brought in more money than YouTube in 2019

View
LG pulls out of Mobile World Congress over coronavirus concerns

LG pulls out of Mobile World Congress over coronavirus concerns

View
Google Fiber stops offering traditional TV service to new customers

Google Fiber stops offering traditional TV service to new customers

View
Fujifilm will announce the X-T4 on February 26th

Fujifilm will announce the X-T4 on February 26th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr