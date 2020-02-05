Google dresses up search for the Oscars with a dedicated hub

During Sunday's broadcast, Google will pull video highlights from ABC and live photos from Getty into search results, while it'll update the list of winners during the night. Google's GIF search platform Tenor will be on hand to immortalize the best moments from the ceremony and red carpet in the animated image format. You can find GIFs from the show on Tenor's Oscars page or by searching for #oscars in the GIF Keyboard app.

Elsewhere, Assistant can answer your queries about the Academy Awards, such as questions about the nominees, when the show starts and even predictions for what it thinks or hopes might win the top prize. "I'm rooting for Parasite," it said when I asked. "If it wins it'll be the first foreign-language film to ever win Best Picture. I'd love to see it make history." (Same.) Meanwhile, ask Assistant to "give me an award" and it'll bestow a custom one upon you.

If you search for "what to watch," there's a special category that includes this year's nominees along with details on where you can check them out. Meanwhile, a Google Trends Oscars hub showcases search interest around various Academy Awards topics.