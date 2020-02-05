Windows 10's built-in search is down following possible Microsoft outage

Microsoft says it looked into and resolved an issue that was causing access and latency issues "with multiple Microsoft 365 services." However, it appears some people are still experiencing problems with their search bar, so the two may be unrelated. In either case, we've reached out to the company for additional context, and we'll update this article when we hear back.

People over on the Windows 10 subreddit have found a workaround for the problem, but it involves editing your system's registry -- which is to say it's probably best to wait while everything gets resolved. It's been a rough week at Microsoft. This problem comes just two days after the company forgot to renew the SSL certificate for Microsoft Teams.