Latest in Politics

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brazilian judge dismisses hacking charges against journalist Glenn Greenwald

For now, at least.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
18m ago
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

In this July 10, 2019 photo, U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald checks his news website at his home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Last month The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald faced criminal charges for breaking cybersecurity laws in Brazil. Now a judge has dismissed the hacking charges, linked to six people who allegedly stole information from the phones of public officials and judges. His outlet published excerpts of a group chat allegedly showing coordination between the judge and prosecutors working on a corruption investigation.

The Intercept reports that the judge's dismissal is "for now," with an indication that if a previous injunction by a Supreme Court minister blocking investigation of the journalist were overturned, charges could be refiled. As it stands, the other six people will still face charges of alleged hacking to obtain the messages. In a statement, Greenwald said, "this ruling, while good, is insufficient as a protection of core press freedom. We will continue reporting and will also go to the Supreme Court for an even stronger ruling."

Source: Glenn Greenwald (Twitter), The Intercept, AP
In this article: Brazil, Glenn Greenwald, hacking, politics, the intercept
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX plans to spin off its Starlink satellite internet business

SpaceX plans to spin off its Starlink satellite internet business

View
Uber expects to be profitable by the end of 2020

Uber expects to be profitable by the end of 2020

View
Attorney general thinks US should buy controlling stake in Nokia, Ericsson

Attorney general thinks US should buy controlling stake in Nokia, Ericsson

View
Netflix will let you stop those annoying auto previews

Netflix will let you stop those annoying auto previews

View
Instagram will tell you which of your boring friends to unfollow

Instagram will tell you which of your boring friends to unfollow

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr