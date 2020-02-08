Nintendo's Animal Crossing Switch is still more than a month away, but that isn't stopping the gaming giant from teasing would-be buyers. It recently posted an unboxing video that shows you what to expect if you pick up the special edition console. There aren't too many surprises, although it helps point out little touches like the color-matching Joy-Con straps and the ever-so-slightly textured pattern on the back of the system. This probably won't convince you to buy the Switch if you weren't already inclined, but it could whet your appetite if you were just waiting for Tom Nook and crew to reach the hybrid system before jumping in.
Nintendo unboxes the 'Animal Crossing' Switch you can't buy yet
You'll still have to wait a month to try it yourself.
There are some caveats attached. North American and European buyers shouldn't have to worry about the coronavirus outbreak affecting their orders, but March 13th is still relatively distant. And that's assuming that stores haven't run out of pre-orders by the time you read this. There's also some not-so-small print mentioning that this doesn't include the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. If you're going to show your devotion, you'll have to pay another $60 for the title itself on top of the $300 for the matching hardware.