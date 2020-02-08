Nintendo unboxes the 'Animal Crossing' Switch you can't buy yet

Nintendo's Animal Crossing Switch is still more than a month away, but that isn't stopping the gaming giant from teasing would-be buyers. It recently posted an unboxing video that shows you what to expect if you pick up the special edition console. There aren't too many surprises, although it helps point out little touches like the color-matching Joy-Con straps and the ever-so-slightly textured pattern on the back of the system. This probably won't convince you to buy the Switch if you weren't already inclined, but it could whet your appetite if you were just waiting for Tom Nook and crew to reach the hybrid system before jumping in.