Microsoft is acting on its promise to give its mobile Office apps a makeover. It just released new iOS (and iPadOS) versions of Excel, PowerPoint and Word that all tout a "simpler, faster and more beautiful" redesign. Really, that's another way of saying they have a more consistent look with an interface that helps you quickly edit documents when you're away from your desk.
Microsoft's redesigned Office apps for iOS are faster and simpler
Don't expect many new features, though.
Sponsored Links
There isn't a surfeit of new features. The largest changes are to Excel, where a newly available XLOOKUP function helps you find cell data. You can also read and respond to comments directly from email. And whichever app you're using, there's a new alt text pane that helps you add captions and mark elements as decorative. The spruced-up interface is really the centerpiece here --the new capabilities are mostly nice-to-have perks.