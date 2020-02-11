Latest in Entertainment

What's on TV this week: 'Dreams,' 'To All the Boys' and 'Narcos: Mexico'

Also: 'High Fidelity,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' and 'Last Week Tonight.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Netflix

This week Netflix has a couple of sequels, with season two of Narcos: Mexico taking us decades into the past, and a follow up to last year's hit romcom, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Hulu is also getting in on the streaming action as it premieres the first season of High Fidelity.

For gamers, Sony is ready to fully release its creative game Dreams on PS4, and movie fans can pick up the award-winning flick Ford v Ferrari on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Of course, this is always a big sports weekend, so I'll be watching the Daytona 500 and the various NBA All-Star festivities this weekend. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Knives Out (VOD)
  • Frozen II (VOD)
  • John Wick: Chapters 1-3
  • RoboCop
  • Shutter Island (4K) (10th Anniversary Edition)
  • Swamp Thing: The Complete Series
  • Roma (Criterion)
  • Ford v Ferrari (4K)
  • Dreams (PS4 - 2/14)
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS4)
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)
  • Florence (Switch, PS4)
  • AO Tennis 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Outbreak: Epidemic (Xbox One)
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PC, PS4 - 2/14)

Tuesday

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, HBO, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • For Life (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • Guardians of the Glades, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Miracle Workers TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • To All The Boys: P.S.: I Still Love You, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Justin Bieber: Seasons, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Wisting, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Survivor: Greatest of the Greats (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Schooled, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Lego Masters, Fox, 9 PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM
  • Party of Five, Freeform, 9 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9 & 10 PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • Good Trouble, Freeform, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Narcos: Mexico (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Love is Blind (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dragon Quest: Your Story, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Outmatched, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM
  • Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
  • The Sinner, USA, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Briarpatch, USA, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM

Friday

  • High Fidelity (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Other Guy (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Visible: Out on Television (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Last Chicas del Cable (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Diary of a Future President, Disney+, 3 AM
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Utopia Falls (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Isi & Ossi, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM, CBS, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Strike Back (Season premiere), Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Bill Burr presents: The Ringers (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • ELeague: NBA 2K20 All-Star Throwdown, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • Crash Landing On You, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Thing About Harry, Freeform, 8 PM
  • You Can't Take My Daughter, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Seven Worlds, One Planet, BBC America, 9 PM

Sunday

  • Daytona 500, ABC, 2:30 PM
  • NBA All-Star Game 2020, TNT, 8 PM
  • American Idol (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • A Very British Romance with Lucy Worsley, PBS, 8 PM
  • Outlander (season premiere), Starz, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Duncanville (series premiere), Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8:30 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Outsider, HBO, 9 PM
  • War of the Worlds (series premiere), Epix, 9 PM
  • Sanditon, PBS, 9 PM
  • Wrong Man, Starz, 9:05 PM
  • Good Girls (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • Avenue 5, HBO, 10 PM
  • Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season premiere), HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

