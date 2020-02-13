Canon's EOS Rebel T8i reaffirms its commitment to DSLRs

It still features 45 cross-type autofocus points for optical viewfinder shooting, but now supports face-detect autofocus in that mode. If you go to live view, you can shoot at 7.5 fps using Canon's accurate Dual Pixel AF system. On the video side, it can handle 4K video at up to 24p, but only using the contrast detect autofocus. If you want Dual Pixel phase-detect AF for video, you'll be limited to 1080p shooting at up to 60 fps.

Other features including a fully-articulating 1.04-million dot display that's ideal for selfies/vlogging, a single UHS I card slot and battery that's rated for 700 shots per charge. The EOS Rebel T8i will arrive "soon" at $750 for the body only, or $900 with the EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM kit lens.