Galaxy Z Flip teardown video looks inside Samsung's latest foldable

Unsurprisingly, whatever Samsung learned across two versions of the Galaxy Fold appears to have been valuable in making the Z Flip. While there's still a lot of parts inside and quite a bit of glue, it's considerably more repairable, with many parts accessible simply by removing the back covers. The Galaxy Z Flip's special "hideaway hinge" doesn't reveal Samsung's sweeper technology that uses microfibers to clear debris, but the video does show how it keeps the glass screen pulled flush to the case even while it's bent -- key for keeping particles out in the first place.