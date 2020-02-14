Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

First ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser moves the action far from Hawkins

The season will introduce new horrors in the US and Russia.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Netflix

As a Valentine's Day present to fans, the Stranger Things 4 teaser dropped this morning. "From Russia with love..." the show's Twitter account posted. The 50-second clip opens on a snowy Russian landscape where prisoners, watched by armed guards, are assembling railroad tracks. And, oh snap, one of those captives is a clean-shaven, Jim Hopper, who it seems will go by "American."

"It's not all good news for our "American"; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," the Duffer brothers wrote in a statement.

Last fall, Netflix confirmed Stranger Things 4 was in the works and that it signed the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to a multi-year film and series overall deal. The last season was streamed by over 40 million accounts, and Netflix, understandably, wants to keep that success going. Unfortunately, Netflix has not shared a release date. Though, some expect the new season to arrive in late 2020 or 2021.

Source: Stranger Things
In this article: av, duffer brothers, entertainment, jim hopper, netflix, russia, stranger things, stranger things 4, teaser, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google might finally pay news outlets for their content

Google might finally pay news outlets for their content

View
How AI is stopping the next great flu before it starts

How AI is stopping the next great flu before it starts

View
Coming in 2021: A movie shot entirely in vertical video

Coming in 2021: A movie shot entirely in vertical video

View
The best podcasting gear for beginners

The best podcasting gear for beginners

View
The Morning After: You can finally buy a 'Nintendo PlayStation' prototype

The Morning After: You can finally buy a 'Nintendo PlayStation' prototype

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr