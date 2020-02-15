'PUBG Mobile' pro-level esports tournament kicks off

The PUBG Mobile Pro League is divided into Spring and Fall seasons. Teams that stand out will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League in May and October, respectively, and may get to play in the World Championship in December, as well. The whole esports program has a $5 million prize pool players can win.

The Pro League has already started for the Southeast Asian region (with players from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), and matches will take place until April 19th. Pro League matches for Chinese Taipei will take place from March 12th through April 19th, while matches for the South Asian region will take place from March 12th through April 5th. Finally, North and South American players will compete in the month of April. You can keep up with the league's events through its official YouTube page, which will stream the matches live, as well as through its Facebook page.