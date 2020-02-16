Overwatch League moves matches to South Korea after coronavirus outbreak

A specific schedule is coming "soon," but the league promised that this wouldn't affect other Overwatch homestands in Washington, Florida and Atlanta.

There are still questions about how well cancelling events helps limit the spread of viruses. However, the league might not have had much choice. Whether or not the threat of infections was high, people are spooked. There wouldn't be much point to hosting matches at half-empty venues, and companies like Activision Blizzard don't want even the slightest chance of contributing to COVID-19 infections.