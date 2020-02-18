'Animal Crossing' themed Nintendo Direct scheduled for Thursday

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will bring Nintendo's franchise to the Switch in March, and one month ahead of the game's release date it will unveil more details about the new entry. A 25-minute livestream on February 20th at 9 AM ET will give us a look at the "Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package!" that makes up the backbone of the new game.

Players have been waiting for years to see a new console entry in the series, and it's almost here. Just wait a few more hours to get a better look at it, and the good news is that it's not delayed again.