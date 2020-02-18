TCL's leaked prototype phone features a slide-out display

While TCL has yet to confirm the phone's existence, it's reportedly not just a concept that hasn't reached development stage yet. CNET says a working prototype was supposed to debut at Mobile World Congress, which was scheduled for late February until the event was canceled due to concerns regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As you can see from the images, the device's display will have curved sides, and the part with the rear camera slides out when you extend the screen. We'll probably have to wait for its debut to see if the screen truly looks smooth and seamless in extended mode, though, or if the break in the display will prove too distracting.