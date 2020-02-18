Latest in Gear

Image credit: CNET

TCL's leaked prototype phone features a slide-out display

A working prototype was reportedly supposed to debut at Mobile World Congress.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CNET

While Motorola and Samsung are vying for the attention of early adopters looking to purchase modern foldable phones, TCL apparently decided to experiment with another form factor altogether. According to CNET, the electronics manufacturer is working on a device that looks like a typical smartphone if not for its slide-out display. Based on the images the publication got its hands on, you'll simply have to pull out an extendable screen to see it transformed into a tablet.

While TCL has yet to confirm the phone's existence, it's reportedly not just a concept that hasn't reached development stage yet. CNET says a working prototype was supposed to debut at Mobile World Congress, which was scheduled for late February until the event was canceled due to concerns regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

TCL

As you can see from the images, the device's display will have curved sides, and the part with the rear camera slides out when you extend the screen. We'll probably have to wait for its debut to see if the screen truly looks smooth and seamless in extended mode, though, or if the break in the display will prove too distracting.

Source: CNET
In this article: gear, mobile, slide-out phone, TCL
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG brings a 48-megapixel camera to its budget K-series smartphone

LG brings a 48-megapixel camera to its budget K-series smartphone

View
Cadillac will unveil its first all-electric vehicle in April

Cadillac will unveil its first all-electric vehicle in April

View
Now 'League of Legends' star Faker is a part-owner of his esports team

Now 'League of Legends' star Faker is a part-owner of his esports team

View
What's on TV this week: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

What's on TV this week: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

View
'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate' will be free on Epic's game store this week

'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate' will be free on Epic's game store this week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr