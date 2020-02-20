Honda’s latest app helps Civic Type R drivers become better racers

All the interaction takes place through the vehicle's display screen, with more in-depth stats given once the phone has been unplugged from the car. Here, you'll be able to see info on previous drives, performance traces and replays using GPS mapping. The app is available for iPhone and Android users, and is slated for release sometime this spring.

Clearly, the audience for LogR is limited -- it's only initially available for the Civic Type R, and then it's only useful for those that will be taking their car out on the track. However, this isn't the first time we've seen apps designed for track enthusiasts and hobbyist racers. And with this kind of tech -- albeit on a far more basic level – being implemented in everyday vehicles, LogR certainly does point to a future where all motorists can keep tabs on their driving style as par for the course, whether they're on a race track or not.