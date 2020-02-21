Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon is removing listings for products that claim to cure coronavirus

It began notifying third-party sellers this week.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
13m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon is removing listings for any products that claim to prevent, treat or cure the coronavirus, CNBC reports. The company began notifying third-party merchants of the change this week, and it says it will consider reinstating flagged listings if sellers remove the "prohibited medical claims."

It's not surprising that people are trying to sell products on dubious claims relating to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. According to CNBC, sellers are peddling books on the virus and vitamin C sales have increased due to false statements that it is a cure. It's good to see that Amazon is doing what it can to intercept misinformation and protect consumers.

Facebook and Google have been fighting coronavirus misinformation since late last month, and as the disease continues to spread, the fight against false claims will likely continue as well.

Source: CNBC
In this article: amazon, business, coronavirus, covid-19, cure, false claim, gear, internet, listings, medicine, misinformation, third-party
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Hasbro's $60 'Baby Yoda' toy is coming this fall

The Morning After: Hasbro's $60 'Baby Yoda' toy is coming this fall

View
FCC forced to ask for public feedback on net neutrality repeal

FCC forced to ask for public feedback on net neutrality repeal

View
See how 'The Mandalorian' used Unreal Engine for its real-time digital sets

See how 'The Mandalorian' used Unreal Engine for its real-time digital sets

View
Google's wireless gigabit internet is now called Fiber Webpass

Google's wireless gigabit internet is now called Fiber Webpass

View
'PUBG' cross party play capability for PS4 and Xbox One has arrived

'PUBG' cross party play capability for PS4 and Xbox One has arrived

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr