Image credit: Peloton

Peloton's iOS Chromecast support puts workouts on the big screen

The feature used to be available for Android users only.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
28m ago
Peloton

Peloton users on iPhones and iPads can now play their workout videos on a bigger Chromecast-powered screen. The iOS application's latest update adds Chromecast support for the platform, a feature which used to be available only for Android users.

As The Verge notes, Peloton bike and treadmill owners can cast to supported devices with Miracast, but this feature's addition gives iOS subscribers an alternative if they don't have any of the company's exercise equipment. Like any other app that supports Chromecast, users only need to tap the Chromecast icon to sync with a bigger display.

The company seems to be on a mission to make its videos more accessible on larger screens. In December, it also launched an application for Fire TVs, which focuses on strength training, yoga and other complementary exercises.

Via: The Verge
Source: Peloton (Apple App Store)
