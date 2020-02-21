Latest in Gear

Image credit: Slickwraps

Vinyl cover maker Slickwraps coughs up customer info in a data breach

A security researcher claims the company didn't respond to their warnings.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
44m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Slickwraps

If you have an account with Slickwraps, you'll want to change your password as soon as possible. The company, one of the more popular manufacturers of vinyl skins for phones, computers, tablets and game consoles, disclosed today that its website was hacked.

In an email sent to customers this morning, Slickwraps says an "unauthorized party" accessed its private databases, and obtained customer names, emails and addresses. Slickwraps claims passwords and credit card information weren't compromised.

"We are deeply sorry for this oversight. We promise to learn from this mistake and will make improvements going forward. This will include enhancing our security processes, improving communication of security guidelines to all Slickwraps employees, and making more of our user-requested security features our top priority in the coming months," the company said. "We are also partnering with a third-party cybersecurity firm to audit and improve our security protocols."

However, the scale and severity of the breach could be much more significant than Slickswraps is letting on. According to a security researcher who goes by the Twitter handle of Lynx, they reportedly tried to warn the company multiple times over the last several days about a massive vulnerability to their website. What's worse, they claim all of their messages were ignored by Slickwraps. At one point, the company even went so far as to block Lynx's Twitter account. Eventually, Lynx disclosed the breach in a Medium post that they've since deleted. Someone then used the information in the post to access the databases and email all of Slickwraps' 377,428 customers, letting them know of the breach before the company had said anything about it.

In whatever way the scenario actually played out, it highlights just how frequent these types of breaches have become in recent years. As an individual, it's hard for you to know when a website you've used in the past may get hacked, but by taking a couple of simple precautions you can minimize the effects on your online privacy.

Via: Android Police, DroidLife
Source: Medium, Lynx (1), (2), Slickwraps
In this article: cybersecurity, data breach, gear, hack, mobile, security, slickwraps
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Friends' cast is locked in for a reunion special to launch HBO Max

'Friends' cast is locked in for a reunion special to launch HBO Max

View
Google search is showing invitations to private WhatsApp groups

Google search is showing invitations to private WhatsApp groups

View
The Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck is a mini Tesla for $400

The Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck is a mini Tesla for $400

View
The first 'Apex Legends' map is returning for a weekend-long event

The first 'Apex Legends' map is returning for a weekend-long event

View
Pre-order the Galaxy S20 from Amazon and get free Galaxy Buds+

Pre-order the Galaxy S20 from Amazon and get free Galaxy Buds+

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr