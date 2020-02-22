Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kris Naudus / Engadget

'Minecraft Earth' gets a bit more physical thanks to new NFC-enabled minis

Toys to life never went away, apparently.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Kris Naudus / Engadget

Sponsored Links

When the mobile-based Minecraft Earth was announced last year, it immediately drew comparisons to Pokémon Go because of its use of augmented reality and location-based activities. But it was very different (as senior editor Jess Conditt will attest), since it didn't require you to actually go outside to partake in its mining and building gameplay. Now, Mattel has added another play dimension to Minecraft Earth that Pokémon Go can't really boast of: NFC-enabled figurines.

Gallery: Minecraft Earth minis | 14 Photos

14

The Boost Mini figures will retail for $5 each, and feature a variety of characters from the Minecraft franchise, including Steve, Alex, creepers, ducks and a cow. Each figurine is very cute on its own, but holding it up against an NFC-enabled device will unlock special abilities within Minecraft Earth for a certain amount of time, displayed by a timer on the screen. You'll also get XP for registering the mini with the game as a further incentive to collect them all (or borrow from friends).

Minecraft Earth

The initial batch being released this spring has 20 different minis, with 10 different abilities to choose from. And, if you are the type who's planning to take your Minecraft Earth game out and about, Mattel is also selling a potion-shaped carrying case that clips onto your belt.

If you're not into the new game specifically but still want some of that sweet Minecraft toy action, Mattel also announced a bunch of new $3.50 blind box minis themed to vanilla Minecraft as well as larger 3.5-inch figures that tie into the upcoming Minecraft Dungeons. The Redstone Monstrosity is particularly fun since it's scaled in proportion to those toys, standing over six inches tall. The 3.5-inch figurines will be $10, with the monstrosity going for $25 when it's released in the fall.

Follow all the latest news from Toy Fair 2020 here!

In this article: gaming, mattel, minecraft, minecraft dungeons, minecraft earth, mobile, pokemon go, toy, toy fair, toy fair 2020, toyfair2020, toys
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: A brief history of industrial espionage and corn

Hitting the Books: A brief history of industrial espionage and corn

View
The Morning After: Don't buy a Galaxy Z Flip

The Morning After: Don't buy a Galaxy Z Flip

View
Twitter suspends 70 accounts posting identical pro-Bloomberg content

Twitter suspends 70 accounts posting identical pro-Bloomberg content

View
Google fully explains why its apps aren't on new Huawei phones

Google fully explains why its apps aren't on new Huawei phones

View
'Friends' cast is locked in for a reunion special to launch HBO Max

'Friends' cast is locked in for a reunion special to launch HBO Max

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr