HTC opens pre-orders for its $899 Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset

HTC's new high-end virtual reality headset, the Vive Cosmos Elite, is now available for pre-order. The company unveiled the device a few days ago along with two other upcoming entries to the line-up: the entry-level Vive Cosmos Play and the business-focused Vive Cosmos XR with mixed-reality capabilities.
Unlike its more affordable sibling and the original Cosmos, the Cosmos Elite comes preinstalled with an External Tracking Faceplate that allows 360-degree tracking of a whole room. The faceplate, which will also be available on its own for $199 next quarter, is filled with sensors and relies on the device's accompanying SteamVR base stations for high-precision tracking.
As you can guess, Cosmos Elite costs a bit more than its siblings, since it already comes with a faceplate. A bundle with two base stations, a pair of controllers and built-in earphones will set you back $899. HTC has also revealed on Twitter with its pre-order reminder that the device will start shipping on March 18th.
COSMOS Elite is now available for preorder, shipping on March 18th. Experience the most precise tracking, crystal clear resolution, comfortable fit and flip up design. https://t.co/p9FlkE3VYG#HTCVIVE#HTCVIVECosmos#CosmoeElite pic.twitter.com/GnZjt2A7t7— HTC VIVE (@htcvive) February 24, 2020