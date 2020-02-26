Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ava DuVernay teams with 'Star Wars' veteran on Amazon sci-fi series

They're adapting Octavia E. Butler's 'Dawn' for Prime Video.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amazon's commitment to sci-fi on Prime Video may have scored it a particularly sweet deal. Ava DuVernay's Array Filmworks is partnering with Victoria Mahoney (who helped direct Rise of Skywalker as well as episodes of Grey's Anatomy, Power and You) on an adaptation of Octavia Butler's acclaimed sci-fi novel Dawn, which tells the tale of a black woman who works with aliens to restore humanity after a centuries-old nuclear war. Mahoney will be the series writer and direct the pilot, but she and DuVernay will executive produce the show alongside others.

This isn't Amazon's first Octavia Butler adaptation. It also tapped Viola Davis, Nnedi Okorafor and others for a Prime Video version of Wild Seed. It is, however, relatively new territory for DuVernay. She's more closely associated with Netflix projects like When They See Us, and she's not known for straight-up sci-fi. When she branches out, it's for fantasy titles like A Wrinkle In Time.

It's not surprising that Amazon would go this route, at least. It's not only adapting a well-known book with accomplished creators at the helm, it's pursuing a project that could appeal to a broader audience. Butler's Afrofuturist elements and explorations of issues of gender, race and sexuality may help reach people who might not be interested in the usual sci-fi fare. Amazon's strategy of the past few years has been to produce as many global hits as possible, and Dawn might fit that bill.

Source: Deadline, Variety
In this article: amazon, ava duvernay, entertainment, internet, octavia butler, prime video, sci-fi, science fiction, services, victoria mahoney
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Starbucks embraces fake meat, starting in Canada

Starbucks embraces fake meat, starting in Canada

View
PlatinumGames' first original project looks like Ant-Man meets Godzilla

PlatinumGames' first original project looks like Ant-Man meets Godzilla

View
GrubHub+ gets you free deliveries and cashback for $10 a month

GrubHub+ gets you free deliveries and cashback for $10 a month

View
Surface Duo may let you 'peek' at notifications

Surface Duo may let you 'peek' at notifications

View
GOG's new refund policy lets you return a game even if you've played it

GOG's new refund policy lets you return a game even if you've played it

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr