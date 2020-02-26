Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Konami

The creator of the Konami Code has died

Press up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a, start to pay respects.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
40m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Konami

Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a and start. It's the most famous cheat code in all of gaming, and now its creator, former Konami employee Kazuhisa Hashimoto, has died. He was 61-years-old.

Konami confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying on Twitter, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply talented producer who first introduced the world to the 'Konami Code.'"

While it's most closely associated with Contra and the NES, the first game in which the Konami Code appeared in was 1985's Gradius. The story goes that Hashimoto, who had to port the arcade title to the NES, added it so that he could properly playtest the notoriously difficult game. However, he forgot to remove the code, and it made its way into the final game that shipped to consumers. But it's thanks to Contra so many people in North America have fond memories of the cheat. By entering the Konami Code, you got 30 lives, which made the tough-as-nails title manageable. Since then, it's made its way into countless other games and, more broadly, into popular culture.

If you want to pay respects to Hashimoto by entering the Konami code into a game, Wikipedia has a list of all the places where it's made an appearance.

Source: Konami
Coverage: Polygon
In this article: av, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facial recognition startup Clearview AI says its full client list was stolen

Facial recognition startup Clearview AI says its full client list was stolen

View
Ava DuVernay teams with 'Star Wars' veteran on Amazon sci-fi series

Ava DuVernay teams with 'Star Wars' veteran on Amazon sci-fi series

View
Starbucks embraces fake meat, starting in Canada

Starbucks embraces fake meat, starting in Canada

View
PlatinumGames' first original project looks like Ant-Man meets Godzilla

PlatinumGames' first original project looks like Ant-Man meets Godzilla

View
GrubHub+ gets you free deliveries and cashback for $10 a month

GrubHub+ gets you free deliveries and cashback for $10 a month

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr