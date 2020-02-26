Latest in Gear

Image credit: Remo Casilli / Reuters

Pope Francis wants you to give up being a jerk online for Lent

After Easter, feel free to resume.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Remo Casilli / Reuters

Forget quitting smoking or cutting carbs from your diet. If you're thinking of something to give up this Lent, which starts today (Ash Wednesday), Pope Francis has a surprisingly modern suggestion. During the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square today, the Pope told the 12,000 people gathered to "disconnect from cell phones and connect to the Gospel," according to Vatican News, the Holy See's information service. This Lent, Pope Francis said, "is a time in which to turn off the television and open the Bible."

Back in the day when Pope Francis himself was a child, his family didn't have a television, but they would make it a point not to listen to the radio. Keeping the chatter to a minimum can better help the faithful connect with and hear the word of God, he said. The internet makes this difficult, he added, as it amplifies the "offensive and harmful words" people throw around, creating an environment that is "polluted by too much verbal violence."

If you find yourself furiously typing angry comments into YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit or whatever your preferred platform to spew is, consider taking a moment to pause. For those practicing the Catholic faith, Lent is a period of abstinence, fasting, repentance and reflection, and it is common to give up something for the 40-day season. Typical sacrifices include excessive spending, unhealthy foods or bad habits, but holding your tongue, or in this case, fingers, could be a good option.

Via: Reuters
Source: Vatican News
In this article: gear, internet, lent, Pope Francis, religion, social media
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facial recognition startup Clearview AI says its full client list was stolen

Facial recognition startup Clearview AI says its full client list was stolen

View
Ava DuVernay teams with 'Star Wars' veteran on Amazon sci-fi series

Ava DuVernay teams with 'Star Wars' veteran on Amazon sci-fi series

View
Starbucks embraces fake meat, starting in Canada

Starbucks embraces fake meat, starting in Canada

View
PlatinumGames' first original project looks like Ant-Man meets Godzilla

PlatinumGames' first original project looks like Ant-Man meets Godzilla

View
GrubHub+ gets you free deliveries and cashback for $10 a month

GrubHub+ gets you free deliveries and cashback for $10 a month

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr