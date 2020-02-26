Pope Francis wants you to give up being a jerk online for Lent

Back in the day when Pope Francis himself was a child, his family didn't have a television, but they would make it a point not to listen to the radio. Keeping the chatter to a minimum can better help the faithful connect with and hear the word of God, he said. The internet makes this difficult, he added, as it amplifies the "offensive and harmful words" people throw around, creating an environment that is "polluted by too much verbal violence."

If you find yourself furiously typing angry comments into YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit or whatever your preferred platform to spew is, consider taking a moment to pause. For those practicing the Catholic faith, Lent is a period of abstinence, fasting, repentance and reflection, and it is common to give up something for the 40-day season. Typical sacrifices include excessive spending, unhealthy foods or bad habits, but holding your tongue, or in this case, fingers, could be a good option.