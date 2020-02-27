Minecraft Festival is coming to Orlando in September

Tickets will start at $60 for a one-day pass and $165 for all three days, and everyone who attends will get an in-game Minecraft Festival cap that works with both Bedrock and Java. Like many conventions, though, there are incentives to pay extra. A $225 Gold package gives you early access to exhibits, panels and the store, while people who go all-out with the $300 Diamond package also get access to a special lounge, a private bag and coat check as well as an exclusive pin and lanyard.

This is heartening news if you miss the days of meeting creators and fellow fans. With that said, Microsoft is taking a bit of a gamble given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. While September is seven months away as we write this, it's not certain the outbreak will be under control by then. It's likely that Minecraft Festival will go ahead -- you might just want to be cautious about planning your life around the event.