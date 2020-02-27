Spotify redesign makes it easier to play, favorite and download music

Free and Premium subscribers will see a new row in the center of their screen, just above an album's tracklist. A large green shuffle button will let you shuffle an album's tracks with one click. You can tap the heart icon to "like" an album, or tap the download icon, which should be pretty self-explanatory.

Spotify will also show a track's cover art in all views, except "Album," and it will display the heart icon next to tracks you've favorited. Both changes are meant to make it easier to find your favorite songs. Spotify didn't mention when Android users might see the new icons, but according to 9to5Google, Spotify is working on a similar Android update that should be ready "soon."