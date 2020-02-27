The newest Timex Ironman smartwatch, the R300 GPS, bundles the workout essentials -- on-wrist heart rate monitoring, guided coaching, a range of performance metrics and water resistance up to 30 meters -- and avoids adding unnecessary extras that sometimes drive smartwatch prices up. The result is that the R300 GPS costs just $120, and the company claims the battery will last up to 25 days, as long as you only use 20 hours of GPS.
The latest Timex smartwatch has 25-day battery life
The Ironman R300 GPS costs just $120.
Sponsored Links
Like the Timex Ironman One GPS, this is really more of a fitness band than a smartwatch, or in the company's words a "sports-first smartwatch." With so many smartwatches offering some level of fitness tracking, plus non-fitness features like texts and calls, Timex will have to find customers who want a rugged, fitness tracker with a long battery life and no add-ons.
The design isn't anything novel, but it includes all of the features you've come to expect in a fitness tracker, like the ability to change the device's face, swipe through commands and view relevant training data with a glance. The watch comes with a silicon rubber strap, offered in gray, black and "silver." And, of course, at $120, the price is hard to beat.