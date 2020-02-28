Amazon's 'Tales from the Loop' trailer is a moving Stålenhag painting

The series, in particular, revolves around a town that's built above "The Loop," a supermassive particle accelerator that can make things previously only possible in science fiction possible in real life. It was created by Nathaniel Halpern (Legion), but Stålenhag will co-executive produce with Matt Reeves (10 Cloverfield Lane, The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes). The show will star Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Iron Man 3), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones), among other actors.

You can watch Tales from the Loop's trailer below: