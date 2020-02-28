How much would you pay for the fabled Nintendo PlayStation prototype?

You have until March 6th to try and nab a working Nintendo PlayStation prototype -- one of the rarest relics of lost gaming history -- and it'll only cost you a few hundred thousand dollars. The current high bid for this retro prototype at auction is $300,000 (plus a buyer's premium of $60,000), which, yeah, doesn't exactly sound like a steal. At one point, though, the Nintendo PlayStation commanded even bigger offers -- think a $350,000 top bid, which worked out to well over $400,000 with the buyer premium factored in. And even before this thing went to auction, an unknown party from Europe offered to pay owner Terry Diebold as much as $1.2 million for the prototype, though the money never actually changed hands.