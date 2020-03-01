Google is finally fixing Bluetooth audio on Home speakers

Most people who buy Google smart speakers use them for direct streaming, but that hasn't been entirely voluntary for the past year. Ever since late 2018, people have complained that any Bluetooth connections (from phones or to other speakers) would drop after a few minutes or less. Not much of a feature, is it? However, relief appears to be in sight. Google staff have confirmed that they're "investigating" a fix. There's no mention of when it might be ready, but it's a welcome relief after many months of silence.