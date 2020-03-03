Google cancels I/O developer conference amid coronavirus fears

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," the email states. "Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community. We'll continue to update the Google I/O website."

A #GoogleIO update.



Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we've decided to cancel this year's physical event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. It's sad that we won't be able to gather as a developer community but your health and safety is our priority. (1/2) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 3, 2020

I/O is the latest conference to be cancelled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Facebook cancelled F8, its own developer conference, last week. Mobile World Congress, the Game Developer's Conference, and the Geneva Motor Show has been axed as well. Even though SXSW 2020 is slated to continue, companies like Twitter and Facebook have pulled out of the annual gathering in Austin, Texas.